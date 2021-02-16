Todd Asset Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Momo worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Momo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 682.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Momo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.