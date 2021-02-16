Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 645.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,091 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 325,014 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,975,000 after buying an additional 117,225 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,288,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 629,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $56.72.

