Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $372.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.61. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

