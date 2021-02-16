Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

