Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 6,107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average of $275.33. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

