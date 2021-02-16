Todd Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

