Tokenbox (TBX) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 184.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $407,402.48 and $4,725.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

Tokenbox Token Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.