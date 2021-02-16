TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $842,715.72 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $842,715.72 and approximately $142,051.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,501.81 or 0.99977458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00095852 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002609 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,978,193 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

