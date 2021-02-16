Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

