TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,709,659 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

