TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Price Up 7.1%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s share price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 291,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 250,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

