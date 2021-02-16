TopBuild (BLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.64.
In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.
