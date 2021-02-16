TopBuild (BLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $224.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.64.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

