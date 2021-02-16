Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.61. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,533,879 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $675.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 138,050 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

