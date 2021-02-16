TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 14th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TORM stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of TORM worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $619.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -363.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

