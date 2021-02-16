Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) shares shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.02. 3,813,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 1,901,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

About Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

