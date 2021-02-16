Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 6,437 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.