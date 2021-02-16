Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

