Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $315.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $315.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

