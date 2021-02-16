Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.18

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 12423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 425,680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $10,951,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $6,253,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after buying an additional 217,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

