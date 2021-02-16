TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $34.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,354,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

