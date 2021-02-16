TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.99

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.99 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 2225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,244 shares of company stock worth $11,067,081. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

