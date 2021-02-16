Traceability Chain (TAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00083778 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002490 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

