Traders Buy High Volume of DaVita Call Options (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,929 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,541% compared to the average daily volume of 666 call options.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $104.17. 95,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35. DaVita has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in DaVita by 5.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

