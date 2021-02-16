Traders Buy High Volume of Leju Call Options (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,569% compared to the typical volume of 134 call options.

Shares of LEJU traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 529,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,100. The company has a market cap of $538.35 million, a PE ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.