Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 949 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

In related news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,854 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 169,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,197. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

