Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,323 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 949 call options.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.
In related news, Director Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GTHX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 169,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,197. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.