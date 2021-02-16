Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 490% compared to the average volume of 807 call options.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 34,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,121. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.