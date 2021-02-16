Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,034 call options on the company. This is an increase of 33,800% compared to the typical daily volume of 6 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.94. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $199.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day moving average is $160.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $972,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,697,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

