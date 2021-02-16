Traders Purchase High Volume of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,171% compared to the typical daily volume of 724 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEPA shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HEPA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,348. The company has a market cap of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

