Traders Purchase High Volume of La-Z-Boy Call Options (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,331 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,527% compared to the typical volume of 241 call options.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,596,560. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

LZB traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. 515,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,917. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

