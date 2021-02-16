Traders Purchase High Volume of Senseonics Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 58,143 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 18,169 call options.

SENS stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,377,750. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

