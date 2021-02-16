Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.44 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 469,573 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.36.

In other Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) news, insider Paul A. Treadaway acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

