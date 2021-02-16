TransAlta (TSE:TA) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.89

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.89 and last traded at C$11.87, with a volume of 53479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.74.

TA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.56.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

