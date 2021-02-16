TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.59. TransEnterix shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 229,740 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The stock has a market cap of $850.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.
TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
