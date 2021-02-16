TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.59. TransEnterix shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 229,740 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $850.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRXC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

