TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.81

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 95668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$130.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90.

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Neely purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$307,500. Also, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,435.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$85,305. Insiders have bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $93,611 in the last three months.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

