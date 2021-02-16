Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,742,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

