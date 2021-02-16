TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $28.74. 2,203,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 552,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market cap of $780.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.16.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold 137,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

