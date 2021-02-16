Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Short Interest Update

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,990,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 14th total of 100,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,256,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,101,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 74.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,976 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 96,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,207 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

