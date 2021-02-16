Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Short Interest Update

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,990,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 14th total of 100,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.08.
Shares of RIG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 24,256,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,101,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.