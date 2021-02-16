TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.16-3.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.817-2.877 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.62.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

