TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $698-707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.11 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.31 EPS.

Shares of TRU opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.62.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.