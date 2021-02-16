TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.32 and last traded at $87.60. 4,541,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 1,188,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $74,963.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,779.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

