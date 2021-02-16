Travala.com Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.90 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004678 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $104.90 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00264116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00418071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185804 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,601,958 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

