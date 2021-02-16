TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. TravelNote has a market cap of $8,523.83 and $3,325.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00260432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00070747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.76 or 0.00430130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184584 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

