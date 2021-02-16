Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.72

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $12.96. Travelzoo shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.
TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.
Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)
Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
