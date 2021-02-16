Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.72

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $12.96. Travelzoo shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

