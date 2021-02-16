Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Up 6.7%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $28.16. 1,672,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 711,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock valued at $318,559. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

