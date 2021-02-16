Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,072 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 377.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,464. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

