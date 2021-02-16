Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 22,140 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Premier by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,657,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Premier by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 749,311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Premier by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,878,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Premier by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 540,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

