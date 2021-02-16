Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires Shares of 6,895 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $22,815,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $8,228,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.65 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

