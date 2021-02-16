Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 82.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 977,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,571,000 after acquiring an additional 866,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $30,386,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

