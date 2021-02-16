Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.09 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after buying an additional 59,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $353.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $368.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.35 and its 200-day moving average is $305.69.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.