Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 300.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,158 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after buying an additional 788,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 757,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.